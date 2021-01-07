Christmas tree collection schedule announced

Cure Afvalbeheer has announced a schedule to collect waste Christmas trees in the Eindhoven region this week. Cure Afvalbeheer is the company that collects waste and in the Eindhoven region.

They will collect the Christmas trees on Saturday, 9 January from 10:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. from various collection points throughout the region. This includes near the Effenaar in the city centre, and at the Orionstraat and Vaartbroek shopping centres in Woensel.

A full list of collection locations can be found on Cure Afvalbeheer’s website.

Cure Afvalbeheer request you to remove all lights, decorations and plastic bases from the tree.

Source: Cure Afvalbeheer

Translation: Rachael Vickerman