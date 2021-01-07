VDL produces first Dutch-made medical grade mask

VDL director Willem van der Leegte has handed over the first Dutch-made medical face mask to John Jorritsma, chairman of the Southeast Brabant Safety Region.

The mask is made by Dutch PPE Solutions, a collaboration between VDL and chemical company DSM. From its factory in Helmond, the company can produce up to a million masks per month.

VDL originally wanted to begin production in October, a spokesperson said. However, the company had to obtain a certificate guaranteeing that the mask is safe for medical use.

Production machines are now up and running, although it will take some time for the parts needed for the mask to be produced.

The filter layer in the mask is made of polypropylene, a material the company cannot make itself, said the spokesperson. The first polypropylene will be produced around April in a factory in Geleen.

Willem van der Leegte overhandigt eerste mondneusmasker van Dutch PPE Solutions aan John Jorritsma, voorzitter Veiligheidsregio. Daarmee heeft onze president-directeur ‘het startschot’ gegeven voor productie van hoogwaardige mondneusmaskers bij VDL. #mondneusmasker @DSMNederland pic.twitter.com/EPmluOURVE — VDL Groep (@VDL_Groep) January 7, 2021

Source: Studio040