Polish supermarket owner concerned about attacks

Hamma Kadr, co-owner of the Polish supermarket Super Sam, on Hoogstraat, is concerned about the recent attacks on several Polish supermarkets.

It appears that Kadr, just like the owners of the affected stores, has a Kurdish background. “Of course it is shocking that something like this happens. Especially if the owners of the affected stores have the same background. ”

Although the first attack took place in Noord-Holland, the latest attack at a Polish supermarket in Tilburg comes closer. “We had contact with the police at the time of the first attack,” says Kadr. “We have security cameras in and around the store, that’s all we can do.”

Although the police in Amsterdam is carring out the investigation into the attacks on Polish supermarkets, local police in East Brabant and Eindhoven is also extra alert. The police do not want to comment on what measures are being taken for the various shops in the city.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei