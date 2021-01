In Best, a 16-year-old girl was kicked off her bicycle.

This happened on Oirschotseweg. A passing cyclist kicked the victim off her bicycle without any reason on Saturday. He was cycling on the wrong side of the road.

The girl suffered no permanent injuries, but her phone was broken in the fall. The police are trying to find out who the perpetrator is, and are looking for witnesses.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven