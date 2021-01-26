Eindhoven under emergency law

Tonight, the whole of Eindhoven has been declared a safety risk area.

It and an emergency ordinance will remain in force until Tuesday, 9 February. The gezagsdriehoek (mayor, police, and Public Prosecutors Office) ordered this. This is due to the fact that these offices have been getting information about further possible riots in various locations.

“Unfortunately, unrest continues in our city,” reads a press release from the Eindhoven Municipality. “Where necessary, the police must be able to intervene. The best way to do that is to issue an emergency ordinance for the entire city.”

Can search people

The whole city being a security risk area means the police can search anyone at random. The emergency regulation allows the police to take action quickly. That’s against anyone who comes into the city intending to cause trouble or be violent.

“In this way, we can ensure people remain safe, and there’s no destruction or looting. These times of crisis are difficult enough for everyone,” states the release. “At this time, we urge everyone to remain alert.

Flammable substances and items that can be used as weapons are prohibited, as is fireworks. All face covering, except for masks, worn over your mouth, are also banned. These restrictions are in addition to the 21:00 to 04:30 curfew that will also remain in place until 9 February.

Report suspicious activity

“Please report any suspicious activity to the police.” The police have launched a large-scale investigation against those involved in Sunday’s riots. “Good video footage will help,” they say.

If you have any footage and want to share it with the police, you can do so here. You can also share images of people preparing for such demonstrations.

Sources: Eindhoven City Council, Politie.nl, and Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven