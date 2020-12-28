Stem Cell Institute found lacking

Last September, the Dutch Health Care Inspectorate paid the Eindhoven Stem Cell Institute an unexpected visit.

The institute is a health care provider. It arranges things like stem cell therapy to Dutch citizens abroad. People with diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Diabetes or cerebral palsy can knock on the Stem Cell Institute’s door.

They can undergo stem cell transplants and therapy in Central America. Specifically, at two clinics. The one is in Costa Rica, the other in one Mexico.

The company arranges patient intake and collects medical information. They do patient-related administration and coordinate the trip and stay abroad. They also see to post-treatment follow-up.

This company got low scores on 22 of the 25 points inspected. It has until March to improve on these points.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven