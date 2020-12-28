E-scooter burnt out

A Go sharing electric scooter was burned out on Sunday night.

The incident has happened on Bolomey Street in Eindhoven. Police suspect arson. They think the culprits used heavy fireworks to destroy the scooter.

According to an eyewitness, this was the work of several youngsters. There was debris from the scooter at a considerable distance. That indicates a significant explosion.

The fire brigade arrived at the scene quickly. Fireman doused the fire, using a fire extinguisher. That was crucial, considering the scooter’s several batteries.

Shared scooters are subject to frequent vandalism. Similar incidents have been reported in the last months in Breda and Rosmalen as well.

Sources: Studio040 and OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven