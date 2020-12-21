21 Lockdown activities for kids

This year’s been hard on everyone, not least of all kids.

No fireworks, no New Year’s Eve with family and friends, and hardly anything to do during the Christmas holidays. And after that? Online schooling. Not much to look forward to, right?

Many families and youngsters are exhausted. Youth councillors are well-aware of this. So, Lumens Dynamo Jeugdwerk (Youth Work) has launched the Lockdown Countdown. Lumens is a non-profit organisation that encourages socially-inept people to discover and develop their passion and talents.

Focus on kids

They focus on young people and neighbourhoods. Dynamo Jeugdwerk is a talent development platform for young people aged 6 to 27. Within the various communities, they help these people discover and develop their talents and skills.

The Lockdown Countdown runs from today, 28 December, until 18 January. New fun-filled assignments will be placed on the coronasurvivalkid website every day at 10:00. These are things youngster can do on their own. Or with their parents or teachers.

These assignments aren’t only fun to do, but offer children some structure to their day too. Visit the coronasurvivalkid website for more information. Please note: This Lockdown Countdown is in Dutch.

Source: Eindhoven City Council Facebook Page

Translator: Melinda Walraven