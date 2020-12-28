You can hand in your illegal fireworks

Today and tomorrow, in Eindhoven, you can hand in any fireworks you may have, without fear of reprisal.

Mayor John Jorritsma announced this on Thursday. You can bring these fireworks to the Hondsheuvels car park on 28 and 29 December, and 2 January. In Helmond, you can take then to the old recycling centre in Kanaaldijk on 30 December between 08:00 and 13:00.

This year, New Year’s fireworks have been banned. That is to prevent even more pressure at hospitals and for emergency workers. These are already under enormous strain due to the COVID-19.

Fireworks may not be sold, transported or set off. People aren’t allowed to have them in public areas either. Cities and towns want to allow people to get rid of their fireworks safely.

Eindhoven Municipality hopes to of Eindhoven prevent possible nuisance, destruction of property, and injuries. The fireworks you hand in will be taken away and destroyed. You can hand them in anonymously.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven