Language school students donate food

This year, COVID-19 has caused more people to find themselves in financial trouble. But, there have also been many organisations, companies, and ordinary people trying to help.

ON POINT Communications is one such company. This local language school’s students recently collected food, which they donated to the Eindhoven Foodbank. This school teaches Dutch to newly-arrived internationals.

“My students, who are mostly from India, are all knowledge migrants,” says the school’s founder, Chaitali Sengupta. “They are learning the language and also about the culture of the Dutch society. She believes part of integration also involves social responsibility.

Want to give back

“That was at the back of my mind when I considered this project. That’s other than, of course, the great desire to give back something to society. No matter how small that contribution might be.”

The school’s students supported this idea. “Little drops of water make a mighty ocean,” says one student, Roopashree Narayan. “This was the simplest and the least we could do, to give back to the community.”

“The fulfilment achieved by showing a simple kindness in times of need is second to none.” Another student, Vidhya Arun, is happy to have donated to this cause. “During these difficult times, we can bring smiles to a few faces.”

“I have plans to continue with such charity projects,” says Chaitali.