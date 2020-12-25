A special Christmas film

Everyone is celebrating Christmas differently this year. So, too, here in Eindhoven.

Eindhoven’s marketing agency, Eindhoven365, therefore, presents a new Christmas movie. ‘Hey Eindje’ is a short feel-good movie. It’s the city’s gift to all its residents.

The film is the third Christmas movie that’s been made by this agency. It was produced in collaboration with video production company, Cutjongens.: “With this film, we offer a bright light to all Eindhoven residents and our city’s makers,” says Peter Kentie, Eindhoven365’s Managing Director.

You can watch the full ten-minute clip here.

“It’s a nice movie that shows optimism for the new year. Something we can all use in these dark days. I am delighted that, just like every year, many well-known local personalities have contributed to this true Eindhoven production.”

Storyline

The story revolves around Carolien (Margôt Ros) who, during her move back to Eindhoven on Christmas Eve, ends up in an empty and dark house. She then stumbles on one of her father’s special inventions. This turns out to be the very first smart speaker in the world, but from the 1970s.

Margôt accidentally activates this smart speaker by saying ‘Hey Endje’. This sets in motion a series of events that make her 2020 Christmas Eve an unforgettable one. Because what’s Christmas without music, good food or nice people?

‘Hey Eindje’ was developed in partnership with Cutjongens and screenwriters, Theo Lexmond & Merlijn Passier. The cast and crew of ‘Hey Eindje’ consists almost entirely of people from Eindhoven.

Source: Eindhoven365