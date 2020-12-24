Eindhoven Airport: all arriving passengers must show negative PCR test

Passengers arriving at Eindhoven Airport will be required to show a negative PCR test result from December 29, the government announced this week.

The PCR tests are the coronavirus tests used by the GGD. Rapid tests are not included.

The negative test must have been administered no more than 72 hours prior to the flight. Dutch nationals will also be required to show a negative test result upon arriving in the country.

This rule was already in place for passengers from non-EU countries since December 15, but will now apply to all countries as of December 29.

The government said all passengers must still self-quarantine for ten days after arriving in the Netherlands, even if they have tested negative.

Eindhoven Airport has already announced that it will remain open for passenger flights, emergency services, and diverted flights. Many airlines have grounded flights since the beginning of the pandemic, which means the airport has seen a significant reduction in traffic.

