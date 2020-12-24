Vaccinations begin on 18 January in south-east Brabant

GGD Brabant Zuidoost has announced plans to start administering the COVID-19 vaccination on 18 January. GGD Brabant Zuidoost is the municipal health organisation for the south-east Brabant region.

Care workers who work with elderly and disabled people will be the first to receive the vaccination, because of their close contact with vulnerable people.

The vaccinations will be given at the Indoor Sports Centre on Theo Koomenlaan. The sports centre has also been used as a vaccination site in the past. Its central location and large size make it suitable for reaching large numbers of people.

Care workers will receive an invitation via post around 4 January. After receiving an invitation, they can schedule an appointment for the two doses of the vaccine – about three weeks apart – via phone.

The director of GGD Brabant Zuidoost, Ellis Jeurissen, says that preparations are also underway to vaccinate more people beyond the initial group of care workers. ‘Vaccination is the way out of this crisis… We are fully engaged in preparations for the mass vaccination program that is coming our way,’ she says.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman