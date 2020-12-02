Patients like local hospitals

Care institutions in and around Eindhoven are well-liked.

That’s evident by their score on the ZorgkaartNederland (Dutch Healthcare Map) Top2020. Of the top ten hospitals, two are in the Eindhoven region. This Healthcare Map is a Dutch Patients’ Federation initiative.

This federation is an umbrella body for the various patient and consumer organisations in the country. The Top2020 selects the best care institutions in four categories – District nursing, Nursing homes, Hospitals, and Clinics. Nursing homes and home care organisations that score higher than 30 are automatically included in the ranking.

Two regional hospitals scored well

The same applies to hospitals and clinics with more than 100 votes. Patients like hospitals in the Eindhoven region. Eindhoven’s Catharina Hospital and St Anna Hospital in Geldrop are both in the Top 10.

Sint Annaklooster, in Eindhoven, ranks among the Netherlands’ top ten best nursing homes. Anita Schavemaker, this facility’s director, says she’s happy to be in the Top 10. “This is a token of appreciation for our staff and volunteers. They make this possible every day.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven