People living near the airport are enjoying the silence

The corona crisis is a relief for some. People who live close to Eindhoven Airport’s approach route are experiencing a ‘breathtaking silence’. That’s since travel has become restricted.

Seyno Sluyterman lives in Achtse Barrier, just below the planes’ flight path. He can still hardly believe that the corona crisis has partly silenced the sound of aircraft flying overhead. But his backyard noise meter proves it – it doesn’t hit 60 or 70 decibels, only 30.

“It’s quite a difference. You can enjoy your surroundings without having to think; soon, the next one will come over, and it’ll break the silence.”

Quiet everywhere

A little further away, in Meerhoven, it’s also quiet. For a change, the biggest noise-makers here are the moorhens, geese, and seagulls. You hardly hear any planes.

For Wim Scheffers, this is a feast for the ear. The Welschap Residents’ Interest Group member tells Studio040 that many residents are only now realising how much the aeroplane noise actually bothered them. They don’t want to go back to the old situation under any circumstances.

This week, the House of Representatives is discussing a plan to reduce air traffic around Eindhoven airport to 70% of what it used to be. According to Wim and Seyno, that’s not enough. They want Eindhoven to give serious thought to the airport development.

“We have to get rid of all those tourist travel movements,” Wim says. “We’re taking everyone from here to there. While you’re left wondering whether all that is really necessary. And in the meantime, we’re flying the whole sky to hell…”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven