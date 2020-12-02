You have to wear a mask, but shopkeepers aren’t demanding it

Yesterday was the first day that masks were compulsory for indoor spaces.

Yet, it seems, few business owners feel inclined to reprimand non-wearing customers. That’s evident from a short jaunt Studio040 journalists took around the Boulevard-Zuid shopping area. They visited four shops on Heezerweg, not wearing masks.

Only an Albert Heijn employee pointed this out to the reporter. In the other shops, maskless people were walking around unhindered. That’s much to the surprise of Rob Vos, chairman of the local shopkeepers’ association. “We, and the shopkeepers, agreed we’d address people not wearing masks. So, this shocks me.”

The Dutch government’s mask directive doesn’t oblige business owners to correct their customers, let alone expel them from the shop. The obligation lies solely with the customer. They risk a fine of €95 if they don’t wear the mouth protection.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven