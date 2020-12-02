City street to be changed again

Hertog Street is to be changed again.

Residents have complained about noise being caused by vibrations. These are caused by vehicles that often drive too fast too. So, the Eindhoven Municipality is going to set up some rules.

The council has placed boards and speed limit indicators to get drivers to reduce their speed. The sidewalks are also a problem. Heavy goods trucks, especially, cause vibrations when they drive across these. The municipality and residents are now looking for a solution to reduce this noise.

Should use another route

Early in next year, the council will pace a bollard and ribbed marking on the nearby Bleekweg. This should help motorists use the actual route via Onderdoor. According to the municipality, drivers often bypass that route now. They then drive from Bleekweg onto Vestdijk. That can sometimes lead to unsafe situations, according to the city council.

In recent years, large-scale work has already been carried out in the area. It is supposed to make Vestdijk and Hertog Street greener and more car-free.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven