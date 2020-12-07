Kids gets special Xmas gifts

Eindhoven Library recently gave 450 children in Eindhoven and Waalre a laptop each.

This is thanks to the Allemaal Digitaal Foundation (SAD). They collected these laptops throughout the Netherlands. SAD did this in cooperation with the government, welfare organisations, and the IT sector.

The coronavirus pandemic has made internet access even more important than ever. Young people and children have to be able to continue their education, even if schools close. But, this is not financially possible for everyone.

A huge need

The library discovered there was a great need for laptops among local families. “We found that more than a thousand pupils don’t have their own devices. So, they can’t participate properly in digital education,” says Eindhoven Library’s media coach, Jeroen de Vries.

“These 450 devices we’ve handed out are, therefore, still no enough. But it’s a great start.” Some of these laptops were donated to Fellenoord primary school pupils.

“We told 11 families there that their children would be receiving laptops. They couldn’t believe it; they cried tears of joy,” concludes Jeroen.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven