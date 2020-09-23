Robotic doll aids with CPR training

Maxima Medical Centre employees can now do CPR training on a unique manikin. It gives them immediate feedback.

The dummy keeps track of what the employee is doing. The robot then gives feedback on the resuscitation via a screen. It advises them how their chest compressions went, or if they were doing the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation correctly.

At the end, the nurse or doctor is shown an overview, with the result and tips. According to the regional hospital, knowing how to do CPR correctly is vital. With the doll, employees can keep their skills up to date.

They can also easily practice on their own when it suits them. Furthermore, this new training method is corona-proof.

