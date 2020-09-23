Nuclear energy supporters hold ‘rally’

Yesterday, nuclear energy supporters held a demonstration in Eindhoven. The ‘Stand Up For Nuclear’ activists want to raise awareness among people.

These demonstrations are gaining global attention. The protest went peacefully and consisted of taking photos in at iconic buildings and places in the city. In these, protestors held up a banner is being held.

The group of demonstrators believes that people should make more use of nuclear energy. Accidents have happened at atomic power plants in the past. But, those in favour say the benefits outweigh the disadvantages.

Realistic

Albert van der Wijk’s views are realistic. “You want to do a lot with wind and solar energy. But you can’t do it with wind and solar energy alone. Because if the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow, you need a backup”.

There will be worldwide demonstrations for nuclear energy in September. The protest is also being held in other cities on other days this week.

