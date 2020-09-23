Geldrop-Mierlo wants locals to help make town more sustainable

The Geldrop-Mierlo Municipality is looking for residents who want to make their neighbourhood more sustainable.

“Working together is not only useful and convenient. It also brings residents closer”, says a council spokesperson. The town council wants the town to be energy-neutral by 2040. Residents will be closely involved and asked to play an active role.

The municipality is, therefore, holding information meetings. These will be on Tuesday, 6 October, in Geldrop and Thursday, 8 October, in Mierlo. They are doing so in partnership with Stichting Buurkracht (the Neighbourhood Strength Foundation).

Stichting Buurkracht

The foundation wants neighbors to join forces. They bring people together and support them with tips and tools, such as an app. They help more than 500 neighbourhoods.

Because of the corona measures, registration for the meetings is mandatory. Interested parties can register here. (The meetings will probably be conducted in Dutch.)

Are you unable to attend the information meetings, but are you interested? Then you can contact Stichting Buurkracht via (088) 857 22 00 or e-mail [email protected]

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven