Brabant residents to be awarded

Tony Vaessen from Waalre will receive a special prize from the Prins Bernhard Cultural Fund.

He’ll get the Brabant Bokaal for his dedication as a Waalre Sint-Martinus Guild volunteer. His contribution as vice-chairman of the Stichting Herdenking Brabantse Gesneuvelden (Brabant Remembrance of the Fallen Foundation) is also appreciated.

Vaessen has ‘devoted himself in a special way to culture and nature in the province’. That’s according to the Cultural Fund’s Brabant division. The fund spokesperson speaks of an ‘impressive contribution to the guild system and popular culture in Brabant and far beyond’.

Music education

But, it’s not only Tony who’ll be awarded on 30 November. So will Pieter van den Broek from Bergeijk. He helped ensure good music education in the village. Ineke Strouken from Oirschot will also be honoured. For years, she’s dedicated herself to Brabant’s heritage.

The Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds encourages the development of Dutch culture, nature, and science. That’s done with financial contributions, assignments, prizes, and scholarships to special initiatives and talent.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven