Lightning causes damage in Geldrop

People in Geldrop was startled when a lightning bolt struck a chimney on Sunday evening.

The force caused the chimney to crumbled. Electricity was also out in the area. There was a short but severe thunderstorm that night.

The lightning struck the chimney of an apartment building on Pessershof. As a result, the power went out in the street. An aerial work platform was used to secure the crumbling chimney.

Fireball and blast

Local residents told the Fire Brigade they observed a fireball. In a Facebook post, people say they heard an enormous blast. They also saw the debris flying around.

There was also a lightning strike on the track near Geldrop. This caused a malfunction and put three level crossings out of commission. These problems have since been resolved.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven