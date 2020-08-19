Lightning causes damage in Geldrop

People in Geldrop was startled when a lightning bolt struck a chimney on Sunday evening.
The force caused the chimney to crumbled. Electricity was also out in the area. There was a short but severe thunderstorm that night.
The lightning struck the chimney of an apartment building on Pessershof. As a result, the power went out in the street. An aerial work platform was used to secure the crumbling chimney.
Fireball and blast
Local residents told the Fire Brigade they observed a fireball. In a Facebook post, people say they heard an enormous blast. They also saw the debris flying around.
There was also a lightning strike on the track near Geldrop. This caused a malfunction and put three level crossings out of commission. These problems have since been resolved.
Source: Studio040
Translator: Bob
Editor: Melinda Walraven