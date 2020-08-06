Search and rescue team from Eindhoven lands in Beirut

USAR (Urban Search and Rescue Team) departed from Eindhoven Air Base to Beirut on Wednesday evening. They will help in the search operation to find victims of the deadly explosion in Lebanon’s capital.

The death toll from the explosion currently stands at 135. A further 5000 are injured, and many more are still missing.

The search and rescue team landed in Beirut at around 1:15 am on Thursday morning (Dutch time).

Sniffer dogs and volunteers

Eight sniffer dogs are part of the search efforts. The rest of the team consists of 64 volunteers from fire, police and care professions. According to NOS, all volunteers were tested for coronavirus upon arrival in Beirut.

A second aircraft also flew from Eindhoven to Beirut. The aircraft carried saws to cut concrete, as well as microphones, cameras, food and water.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman