Tropical heat in Eindhoven

From Thursday onwards, the region’s temperature will remain above 30 degrees during the day. The heat brings necessary risks to people, and therefore the National Heat Plan is in force.

The Municipality of Eindhoven wants to alert its inhabitants to keep an eye on the elderly and the chronically ill. The heat can cause fatigue, headaches and itching. More serious complaints include dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke. The National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) provides the following tips to prevent overheating:

Drink enough water (even if you do not feel thirsty).

Keep the body cool (take it easy and stay in the shade)

Keep the house cool (with shading and ventilation)

Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) defines the heatwave as if the temperature (measured in De Bilt) is above 25 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days. Among three of these days, the mercury must rise above 30 degrees. The predictions show that the rest of the week will remain above 30 degrees. With these tropical temperatures, Eindhoven’s first heatwave this year seems on the way.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei