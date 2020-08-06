FeelGood Market cancelled due to heat

Sunday’s FeelGood Market is cancelled due to the heat. Organisers state that they received too many cancellations from vendors who say the weather will be too hot.

‘We feel compelled to cancel the FeelGood Market on 9 August,’ organisers say. ‘Too many vendors who were going to participate do not consider the weather forecast appropriate for their products and/or themselves. Due to coronavirus measures, installing water pools to cool down is not very hygienic or in line with the 1.5 metre distance rule.’ All in all, they say, ‘we think we should cancel this edition’.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman