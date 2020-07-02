Street preacher Arnol falls ill again

Arnol Kox, Eindhoven’s famous street preacher, has fallen in again. According to Eindhovens Dagblad, a local newspaper, Arnol was told by doctors that he does not have long left to live.

Eindhoven Dagsblad states that Arnol has leukemia. He is currently at home, being cared for by his wife, Gerrie Diederen. Arnol and Gerrie preferred him to be at home rather than in a hospital or hospice.

Arnol was seriously ill and thought to be close to death back in October 2019, when he was diagnosed with a bone marrow disease.

Yasin Torunoglu, a councillor for Eindhoven city council, has begun collecting well wishes for Arnol on his Facebook page. ‘I would like to let Arnol know that we, as Eindhoven, love him. I want him to know that he will be missed when he goes. He will live on, not only in heaven like he longed for, but also in the hearts and memories of the people of Eindhoven,’ says Torunoglu.

Torunoglu invites people to send him a message for Arnol. He will turn them into cards to deliver to Arnol. Messages can be sent to Eindhoven city council (Gemeente Eindhoven) to the attention of Yasin Torunoglu.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman