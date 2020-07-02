New publication provides overview of coronavirus measures

A new overview of coronavirus measures and restrictions implemented by the government during the ongoing pandemic has been published online by municipal authorities.

‘Eindhoven in coronatijd‘, which was sent to Eindhoven’s city council on Wednesday, details both temporary and long-term measures implemented at the local and national levels.

The overview provides a resource for Eindhoven residents containing up-to-date information on current measures as well as links to relevant information.

In addition, a new ‘corona dashboard’ will soon be available (linked on p.70), which will use data from the UWV and CBS to provide a database showing the social, economic, spatial, and safety implications of the pandemic.

The publication also highlights local initiatives and collaborations in Eindhoven.