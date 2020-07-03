PAMM is prepared for second corona peak

PAMM (The Laboratory of Pathology and Medical Microbiology) is prepared for a possible second wave of corona infections. During the first peak, the regional centre for infectious diseases, examined about 300 ‘corona samples’ per day. They have now an increased capacity of 1000.

“We now have additional equipment. We are better prepared for a second wave”, explains Rene Roymans of PAMM.

During the first wave, it was all hands on deck. Samples were constantly coming in from the five regional hospitals and various nursing homes. “From February onwards, it was very hectic. Within a day, we’d to submit the results. We worked in three shifts. Also on Saturday and Sunday, until midnight.”

In the meantime, the situation has improved. PAMM has made extra preparations. However, other requests are coming in now. For example, samples from the test lanes are coming in. There’re also requests from sportsmen or holidaymakers. Roymans: “People go abroad and want a statement that they have been tested negative for the coronavirus. They must have a result within 72 hours before departure.”

Since the start of the corona crisis, PAMM has analysed 21,000 samples. The percentage of infected people among those tested are about one percent.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta