Young Eindhoven techies test with homemade corona rangefinder

60 children from different districts of Eindhoven will test the 1.5 meters distance with a homemade corona rangefinder. They’ll try this on Tuesday 7 July, near the centre spot of the Philips Stadium.

The children will get help from technical peers of the Tech Playgrounds. They’ve programmed micro:bits as distance meters over the past few months. This is a great adventure for the kids, especially in this corona season,” says Fleur Besters of Tech Playgrounds.

High Tech Campus Eindhoven made it possible to visit the Philips Stadium. It supports the community of young inventors of the Tech Playgrounds by Dynamo Jeugdwerk. Hilde de Vocht of the High Tech Campus says: ‘It’s great that our partnership with PSV can contribute in this way to great social initiatives, such as the Tech Playgrounds. Testing the 1.5 metres with technology, fits in perfectly with our ambition of using technology to make the world a better place. On the Campus, twelve thousand smart people are working on the latest innovations for future world’.

PSV and Philips are helping. The young volunteers also help sharing their technical skills. The Tech Playgrounds have asked local heroes – primary school students who contribute to the safety and quality of life in their area – to participate. They are also part of Dynamo Jeugdwerk.

Due to the corona crisis, the after school, informal workshops could not continue. Then, Philips Netherlands, helped to develop a special online workshop. In this workshop, they learnt to program a micro:bit in a way that it reacts to another micro:bit when it gets too close. They’re all given a micro:bit for further development at home.

That technical knowledge is now being shared with the local heroes. The Tech Playgrounds are happy with this collaboration. Fleur Besters says: ‘The High Tech Campus and Philips spontaneously offered their help. PSV has also joined in. It’s great that these active children experience that the city is also committed to organising something special in this corona time’.

