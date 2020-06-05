Helmand boys have new ideas to tackle corona

Prime Minister Mark Rutte addressed young people personally at a press conference two weeks ago: come up with ideas to tackle the corona crisis. Luke (17) and Ryan (19) Hectors from Helmond responded.

The brothers came up with the Signal Bands or bracelets. The principle is simple: a white bracelet indicates that you are fit and less vulnerable. A blue band shows that you are vulnerable to the coronavirus or that you have a vital profession.

Incomprehension

“We came up with this idea, as we noticed that there was sometimes misunderstanding on the street,” Luke says. “We noticed it in the supermarket where Ryan works. Also, my grandparents found it difficult understanding that they were in the at-risk group. Not everyone always keeps their distance.”

After some brainstorming, Luke and Ryan came to the conclusion that people should clearly know whether one is fit or not. “We wanted to make dealing with corona a little easier for everyone. The bracelets allow everyone to take responsibility and keep their distance. With just a glance, you’re aware of the others’ status.”

Successful

The idea is catching on. Within a few weeks, they’ve already sold 500 bands. A company from South Africa wants to use the bands for its employees. The Helmond municipality is also thinking about using the bracelets. Mayor Elly Blanksma calls the initiative ‘the best answer to the prime minister’s call to come up with ideas’. The Hague has not yet reached out to the brothers.

The bands cost six euros each. 40% of the proceeds shall go to a charity.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.