Party boxes given to graduates of Sint-Lucas

Teachers from Sint Lucas delivered party boxes to newly graduated students.

Unfortunately the school can’t host a party for the graduates of this year. That’s why the party is coming to them. “Usually we have a celebration for all pupils that are newly graduated” says Mark Becholz, teacher at Sint Lucas. “That won’t happen this year, but we still wanted to do something.”

In a bus loaded with party boxes, tooters and confetti the teachers and mentors stopped by all 118 pupils. “That amounts to a substantial route”, says Becholz. “We’ll go to Geldrop, Mierlo, Helmond, Deurne, Helenaveen, Weert, Heeze, Waalre, Valkenswaard, Riethoven, Steensel, Eersel, Reusel, Knegsel, Veldhoven and naturally Eindhoven as well. When I see the happiness on their faces, it gives me energy.”

It is the first time since the coronavirus crisis that teachers and scholars will see each other again. For the first couple of students it was a surprise but as the day progressed most others knew what was coming. “I had already seen it on Instagram. It is so nice of Sint Lucas to organise this, something so out-of-the-box. I do also like that they are able to do something,” says graduate Bruce while combing confetti out of his hair. Emma was very surprised: “I heard hooters and sirens. But I didn’t think it was for me. Until my father said I must look outside. I don’t know what to say. This is great!”

The graduation ceremony, despite being in diluted fashion, will still take place on 1 July.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris