Mayor says Black Lives Matter protest should go ahead

Mayor of Eindhoven, John Jorritsma, wants Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest planned to go ahead despite coronavirus concerns.

In a letter to Eindhoven city council, Jorritsma highlights the importance of taking coronavirus measures into account when facilitating the protest. This includes ensuring protesters keep at least one and a half metres distance from each other. Jorritsma also announced his intention to ensure the protest is as safe and orderly as possible, both for protesters and for other residents of Eindhoven.

On 25 May, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American man suspected of forging a $20 note, was killed by a white police officer. Since then, protests have emerged globally, led in large part by the Black Lives Matter organisation. Black Lives Matter states that their aim is ‘to bring justice, healing, and freedom to Black people across the globe’.

Recent Black Lives Matter protests in Rotterdam and Amsterdam gained criticism. The protests drew huge crowds and measures were not taken to ensure protestors kept their distance from each other.

On the other hand, protests in Groningen and The Hague were praised for how well they adhered to coronavirus measures. This, Jorritsma says, shows that protests are still possible during the coronavirus crisis.

The protest will take place on 18 Septemberplein in Eindhoven on 6 June.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman