UWV expects the largest job losses in the region

In the Eindhoven region, 40% of the people work in a sector where many jobs are disappearing due to the corona crisis. The impact is the greatest among regions in the Netherlands.

Institute for Employee Insurance (UWV) reports major problems in the metal industry. Many companies have lost the turnover during the last three months. Besides, the economic consequences are expected to be major in the coming period as well. Numerous companies are experiencing a significant decline in their order backlog. Therefore, far less work will exist in the next few months.

The technology industry has been affected due to its dependency on export. A number of 28,000 employees work in this industry in the Eindhoven region. It is unclear whether UWV’s forecast considers the variety in the technology sector. For example, ASML was barely affected by the corona crisis in the recent period. The sharp decline in turnover in the first quarter was due to delays in the delivery of the machines.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei