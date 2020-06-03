Travel to some countries possible: Rutte

People living in the Netherlands can go on holiday again in some countries within Europe from 15 June. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has just announced this during a press conference today evening. He did, however, say that people must continue to observe the local rules: “be wise as far as travel is concerned.”

Travel

Every week the travel advice will be updated. The RIVM will give the Cabinet weekly advice on travel conditions. They will work with a colour code. The colour red is the most negative advice; orange means open only for most urgent situations, and yellow means there is a specific warning.

The travel advice for countries in the Schengen Area will be changed to yellow from June 15. For Sweden and the United Kingdom, it is still code orange. In addition to the Benelux, other countries where people living in the Netherlands could go for vacation are Germany, Italy, Norway and Switzerland. At the moment, no travelling outside EU is possible.

-Red: no travel allowed

-Orange: only necessary travel

-Yellow: pay attention, safety risks

-Green: no particular safety risksNo Repatriation

The Prime Minister very clearly stated that the government is not going to repatriate people, who get stuck during a holiday, because of a sudden corona outbreak. “We’re not going to do that. If you’re in a country and the country’s flashing orange, you should see yourself how you get back.”

Primary schools open fully

The Prime minister informed that primary schools shall fully reopen on June 8. From next week on, the half-day school at primary schools shall stop. The Cabinet already had this date in mind, but opted for caution, in case the coronavirus would reappear. Research also shows that it is possible. “It’s in the pupils’ best interest. But we’ll keep close watch.”

Demonstration in Amsterdam

The Prime minister thought that yesterday’s demonstration at Dam Square in Amsterdam was irresponsible. “The images show that everything didn’t go well there.” Participants didn’t keep enough distance from each other. It increases the chance of corona infections.

Source: NOS.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta