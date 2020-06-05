No subsidy for project Complex

The Council for Culture has issued a negative opinion for Complex, the Eindhoven Institute for Design and Technology.

The advice means that no government funding is likely to go to the initiative. The organisation had applied for a subsidy of 1 million euros per year. In doing so, it wanted to get into the national basic infrastructure of culture.

The Amsterdam ‘Waag’ received a positive recommendation, instead of Complex. The Minister of Education, Culture and Science usually follows the advice of the Council of Culture.

According to Monique List, city councillor for culture and design in Eindhoven Municipality, this negative advice is a big disappointment. “This is like a slap on our face. Design and technology are in the DNA of Eindhoven. It is well evident from the plans.”

