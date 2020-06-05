Eindhoven ends 2019 50 million in the green

The Eindhoven municipality ended the 2019 financial year on a positive note. A surplus of 50 million was accounted for from a € 1 billion budget.

With regards to finances, the municipality did reach the goals set for 2019. The goals were mostly focused on gaining stability. At a later stage providing space for other ambitions.

City council representative of finance, Marcel Oosterveer, was pleased with the result. “The general reserve was supplemented much quicker than anticipated. The positive results are attributed to realistic and meticulous budgeting, firm control of portfolios and compliance to financial guidelines. This plan was already formulated in 2018.”

The bolstered reserves provide the municipality with the capacity for additional assistance during the corona crisis. “Unfortunately, this will be at the cost of other ambitions,” remarked the representative of finance.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris