In Best, an electric bicycle’s battery caught fire.

The bike was parked in a bicycle shop on Bosseweg. When the employees saw the fire, they took the battery outside. The Fire Department was called to the scene.

They submerged the battery in a container of water. After being inspected, the battery was extinguished well and the Fire Department left.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/elektrische-fiets-vat-vlam-in-best