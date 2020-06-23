Collision with cyclist, girl severely injured

A child on a scooter collided with a cyclist on Monday evening. She was severely injured.

The incident happened on the Zandkrab in Eindhoven after a collision with a cyclist. IT happened around half past seven.

Three ambulances, a trauma helicopter and the fire brigade came rushing to the spot. The young child was resuscitated. The trauma helicopter took her to a hospital in Nijmegen.

According to a spokesman of the police, the girl came from between parked cars. As a result, the cyclist couldn’t see her and therefore they collided. The cyclist was injured on his leg and was taken to hospital.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering lessons.