“Police had to withhold at BLM demonstration in Eindhoven”

The police union ACP blames Mayor John Jorritsma of Eindhoven for having instructed the police to act lenient during an anti-racism demonstration.

This was done to prevent escalation. The instructions have led to anger within the police, reports De Telegraaf.

The chairman of the association Gerrit van de Kamp confirms this. Three well imported sources of De Telegraaf had reported their dissatisfaction with these instructions. The Eindhoven Municiplaity would not like to respond, despite repeated requests.

Misunderstanding and anger

The demonstration took place on 6 June. The organisation Black Lives Matter called in demonstrators in advance to film the agents. Mayor Jorritsma ordered the police to be more lenient than normal. According to Van de Kamp, the policemen had to ‘pick up more’. In case of threats or provocations, the police wouldn’t act where they normally would, according to him. According to the newspaper, the instructions would have led to incomprehension and anger within the police, also within the police force of the East Brabant unit.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.