More children enrol in summer school this year

Nearly 700 primary school children in Eindhoven have enrolled in the summer school. It’s twice as many as before corona time.

Chris Voets van de Ontdekfabriek compiles the programme every year. According to him, the increase is a result of the corona crisis.

“Kids have been home a lot this year. Their teachers feel it more important than other years, to sign them up for summer school, so that they can have other activities in the summer.”

The summer school is a collaboration between the Ontdekfabriek, Eindhoven Municipality and Korean. It’s organized at different locations in the city. The aim of the initiative is to playfully improve the language skills of pupils who need it during the summer months.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.