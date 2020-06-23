One seriously injured in Veldhoven industrial accident

An accident occured at the industry Byldis aan de Locht in Veldhoven on Tuesday morning. A person was seriously injured.

The victim suffered serious injuries. A trauma helicopter arrived to the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in Tilburg. This is what the witnesses report.

It was a serious accident. Hence, the trauma helicopter was deployed. A local police officer accompanied the trauma helicopter personnel to the accident.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta