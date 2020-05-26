Pre-Historical Village Park to reopen

The Pre-Historical Village Park in Eindhoven will reopen next Tuesday. However, authorities have taken adequate measures to ensure that visitors keep their distance from each other.

For example, only a limited number of visitors can visit the park. Tickets are only sold online. Visitors must follow specific route in the cultural-historical park.

All larger activities have also been scrapped. To avoid crowds, the Pre- Historical Village opens half an hour earlier. The terrace at De Herberg is open.

Normally the park opens at the end of March, after a winter break. Because of the corona crisis, the doors had to remain closed this spring.

Source: www.studio040.nl

