Dutch Technology Week 2020, an online edition

This year, instead of a regular Dutch Technology (DTW) week, there’ll be an online edition.

From 8 to 13 June Dutch technology Week shall be held online. Technology shall receive the spotlight online for one week.

Technology is an integral part of our daily lives and work. Even now, initiatives are emerging in which technology, innovation and collaboration play a key role.

From 8 to 13 June, DTW2020 will go online to discuss on many topics. Some of the topics include, the ventilation system developed by a number of collaborating parties in the Brainport region, the emergency fund for startups in which a number of companies from the Brainport region are also involved. Of course, there is room for fun too.

For example, the organiser of the technology festival Night of the Nerds shall present a number of inspiring online activities. Number 42 shall organise an online technology quiz. They’re the organiser of the popular QuizNight XL, among others.

Young and old, enthusiasts or professionals, all can also experience technology in an innovative and interesting way on the online DTW stage.

It promises to be a special week! If you’re curious about the program, you may follow the socials media platforms of DTW, for all information or visit their website.

You may send your questions, remarks via email to [email protected]

