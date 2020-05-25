ASML largest investor in research and innovation

The Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer ASML invests the most of all Dutch companies in research and innovation, as becomes evident by from the Technisch Weekblad (Technical Weekly) magazine.

In total, ASML invested more than 1.3 billion euros in research and innovation. Last year, ASML was also in first place in the top 30, when the company invested about one billion euros.

Philips and VDL

Royal Philips invested 733 million euros and finishes in second place this year. The Eindhoven VDL Groep is in eighth place on the list; it invested approximately 157 million euros in research and innovation.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk