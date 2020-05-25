Police looks for witnesses to armed robbery in Geldrop

The police are looking for witnesses who know more about an armed robbery that took place on Winde in Geldrop during the night from Thursday to Friday.

The street robbery was committed around 01:05 by two people on a scooter. The suspects carried a firearm and threatened the victim with it. According to the police, these are two light-skinned men of about twenty years old. Both are around 1.75 meters tall and fled with a scooter.

“We are looking for possible witnesses who around that time have seen or heard something special that could lead to the possible perpetrators. We are also looking for camera images from the immediate area on which the possible perpetrators and / or their scooter are visible”, said the police.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk