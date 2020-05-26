Car lands in water, 80 year old male deceased

The 80-year-old man died in a car accident today. He was in the car with his wife when the car landed in water.

Early on Monday, the police reported that his wife died at the scene of accident. Monday evening, the 80-year-old man, too, succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. The police has informed this on Twitter.

On Monday afternoon in Nuenen, a car hit the water at the Brabantring. The bystanders took two people out of the water. They lay upside down in the water. Both of them were resuscitated. There is still a lot of things unclear about the exact circumstances of the accident. The police are still investigating.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.