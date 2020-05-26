Woonbedrijf buys ‘student house’

Students of Eindhoven University of Technology are going to build a ‘sustainable and affordable’ alternative house in Helmond.

Innovations Origin has reported this. Later, Woonbedrijf will buy and rent the house.

The project called ‘CASA’ (Comfortable, Affortable, Sustainable Alternative) is a new one. The main technical highlight of project ‘CASA’ is the heat storage underneath the house. With a large water reservoir, the power shall be generated by solar panels in summer. This power can be stored under the house. The water can be used to heat the house in the winter.

The students hope to finish the construction of the house by the end of the year. But, it is not certain if the deadline can be maintained due to the corona crisis.

Source: www.studio040.com

