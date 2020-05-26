‘International students in Eindhoven in trouble’

The CDA Eindhoven has received many reports from international students who are facing various problems due to the corona crisis. That is why the party has put forward questions to the council.

Eindhoven has many international students. Sixteen percent students at the TU/e are internationals. They are having huge problems, according to the CDA. Many have lost their jobs and have trouble paying tuition fees, rent and groceries. In addition, it is not equally easy for everyone to follow the news about the corona crisis in Dutch. Loneliness would also be a big problem.

Student psychologist

The CDA has, therefore, submitted a number of requests seeking advice. For example, the party wonders whether the council is aware of the situation of internationals. It also wants to know what role it foresees for the municipality. The question is, whether it is prepared to enter into discussions with educational institutions and property owners about possible easing of rent obligations and study costs. The party also wants to know whether it is possible for the students to get (temporary) access to food and clothing banks and English-speaking student psychologists.

Source: www.studio040.nl

