The police have arrested a person suspected of arson. They, allegedly, set fire to a house on Abel Tasmanstraat in Geldrop.

The fire started on Tuesday evening in the home’s bedroom. From there it spread to the attic. When the fire brigade arrived, there was no one in the house. As far as is known, no-one was injured in the blaze. The incident, however, attracted a lot of attention from residents.

The police are investigating.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven